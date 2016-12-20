Sacramento’s Blue Diamond extends Olympic sponsorship

Blue Diamond Growers is extending its Olympic sponsorship of the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association for four more years, through a deal arranged by a marketing company founded by the Sacramento Kings.
The extension means Sacramento-based Blue Diamond will remain the association’s sponsor through 2020, including the run-up to the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea. Blue Diamond began its relationship with the association in 2014, when it was the “official snack nut” of the U.S. ski and snowboard teams at the 2014 Winter Games in Russia.
The announcement was made by the ski and snowboard association’s representative, Crown Sports United – a sports marketing company founded by the Kings in 2014. Crown Sports’ other clients include the Squaw Valley and Alpine Valley ski resorts.
Blue Diamond and the Kings have their own sponsorship deal. The almond cooperative agreed in October to become the team’s uniform sponsor as part of a three-year NBA experiment. Blue Diamond is paying the Kings a reported $5 million a year, starting next season, to have Kings players wear a small patch with the company’s logo on their jerseys.
Dale Kasler: 916-321-1066, @dakasler
Comments