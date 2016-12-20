CalPERS moves to slash investment forecast. That means higher pension contributions are coming.

CalPERS moved to slash its official investment forecast Tuesday, taking a dramatic step that will translate into higher pension contributions from the state, local governments and school districts.
The pension fund’s Finance and Administration Committee voted 6-1 to lower the forecast from 7.5 percent to 7 percent in phases over three years, starting next July. Although the committee’s vote must be ratified by the entire board Wednesday, other board members indicated they support the move as well.
The move is a recognition that investment returns are falling and CalPERS, which is just 68 percent funded, needs higher contributions from government agencies to solve its long-term problems.
An outside investment consultant said CalPERS will likely earn just 6.2 percent a year on its investments over the next decade, and some critics believe the giant pension fund isn’t moving quickly enough to lower its investment expectations. Even some board members indicated that CalPERS has to continue examining its forecasts over the next year.
“This is just a start,” said Richard Costigan, chairman of the committee. “This is step 1.”
The full effect of the higher rates will be phased in over several years.
Board members said they fully understood the impact on government agencies. Employees hired since January 2013, who are affected by the state’s pension reform plan, will pay more for their pensions too. But they said the alternative, letting the pension fund drift financially, would be considerably worse.
“An unfunded pension is a hollow promise,” said Richard Gillihan, a board member.
The plan has the support of Gov Jerry Brown, who previously scolded CalPERS for moving too cautiously on lowering its investment forecasts.
CalPERS has been struggling to hit its official forecast of 7.5 percent returns a year. The gains totaled just 0.61 percent in the most recent fiscal year and 2.4 percent the year before. In a jolt to CalPERS officials, investment adviser Wilshire Consulting said last month that the pension fund will likely earn just 6.2 percent a year over the next decade as worldwide economic growth slows.
Wilshire’s president Andrew Junkin told the CalPERS board last month to expect “a very painful decade.”
Despite that prediction, adjusting the investment forecast has always been a politically sensitive issue at CalPERS. A lower rate means CalPERS almost certainly will impose higher contribution rates on the state and thousands of municipalities and school districts. Those agencies in turn would start pressuring their employees during contract bargaining to make bigger contributions, too.
At the same time, another round of rate hikes could energize groups advocating major reforms in the public pension system, something CalPERS has generally opposed. Six of the 13 members of the CalPERS board are elected by public workers or retirees, and several of those board members have said they believe the pension fund has been moving too quickly to raise rates.
CalPERS already raised rates two years ago, largely in response to actuarial studies showing retirees are living longer. The fund collected a total of $13.8 billion from employers and employees last year, with the state contributing the biggest share: $5.4 billion.
