Arden Fair uses new rule to limit mall brawls on day after Christmas

0:22 Smoke billows from North Natomas home Pause

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving

1:05 This truck can keep winter traffic flowing

1:45 California electors want investigation into Russian hacking

2:10 Dave Joerger on Kings victory against 76ers, Gay first game back

0:39 Sacramento Kings dancers dancing to Prince's "Kiss"

0:55 Robert Terry explains why he changed his mind on not attending college

1:19 Kings' DeMarcus Cousins impressed by Philadelphia's Joel Embiid

0:39 Ty Lawson says Kings win streak due to, "everyone working together to win"