Repairs OK’d for some Volkswagen diesels. Is your car affected?

Federal and state officials Friday approved a repair plan for a limited number of Volkswagen diesel cars affected by the German carmaker’s air pollution scandal.
The fixes apply only to 2015 models of 2.0-liter diesel cars. The fix will reduce the excess emissions by 80 percent to 90 percent. Owners have the choice of having the cars fixed or accepting buyback offers from Volkswagen. The carmaker has 10 days to notify car owners and lessees about the repairs.
About 10,000 of the affected cars were sold in California, according to the California Air Resources Board. The number of vehicles sold nationally wasn’t immediately available.
“This is one more step on the road to cleaning up the mess created by Volkswagen’s deception, but it is by no means the last step,” said Air Resources Board Chair Mary Nichols in a prepared statement. “There are more modifications to come for other model years, and further penalties to be decided.”
Last year Volkswagen agreed to a settlement of up to $14.7 billion to cover charges that it equipped its diesel cars with “defeat device” software designed to circumvent air-pollution regulations. The software switches off pollution-control systems when vehicles are on the open road.
The problem was uncovered by researchers from West Virginia University and later confirmed by engineers at the Air Resources Board’s test lab in El Monte.
The settlement includes estimated repair and buyback costs, as well as payments to government agencies to reduce air pollution. In December, Volkswagen agreed to an additional settlement covering its pricier 3.0-liter vehicles, including buybacks and other compensation. That settlement is expected to cost the carmaker an additional $1 billion.
The repair covers Volkswagen Beetle, Beetle Convertible, Golf, Golf SportWagen, Jetta, and Passat, and the model year 2015 diesel Audi A3.
