California alcohol-delivery business did homework before starting out

5:17 From Eisenhower to Obama, Charlie Brotman's front-row seat to inaugural history Pause

0:36 Jed York apologizes for needing to make a coaching change

1:11 Epic Sierra snowfall has skiers gleeful, residents shoveling

15:05 UC Davis students protest Martin Shkreli and Milo Yiannopoulos event sponsored by college Republicans

2:54 How to get a California state job with little experience

1:44 Sacramento stories: Big rig slams into state Capitol in a fireball (January 2001)

2:51 Naked woman steals sheriff deputy's truck, leads police on 70-mile chase

1:40 Suspect shot in Rancho Cordova

1:06 What's inside Petaluma Seed Bank