January 27, 2017 9:47 AM

Amazon’s Sacramento center increases hiring target

By Dale Kasler

Amazon.com’s Sacramento distribution center will hire hundreds of workers more than previously announced.

The warehouse, set to open later this year near Sacramento International Airport, plans to hire 1,500 full-time workers, said Amazon spokeswoman Ashley Robinson. Those figures don’t include additional employees likely to be hired for part-time or temporary work during seasonal rush periods.

That represents a 50 percent increase over Amazon’s original plan, announced last July, to hire 1,000 full-time workers.

“That number may increase,” Robinson said. “We’re looking at creating at least, conservatively, 1,500 hourly positions.” Amazon is pouring millions into major customer-fulfillment centers around the country, like the one in Sacramento, in a concerted effort to speed delivery times and generate more business.

With construction well under way, Robinson said the 855,000-square-foot building will open in advance of the December holiday rush.

The building will open on a 68-acre parcel at Metro Air Park, a long-awaited commercial center near the airport. It will immediately make Amazon one of the region’s major employers.

Information on hiring is available at https://www.amazon.jobs/.

