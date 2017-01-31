SMUD launches energy-management program for business customers

The Sacramento Municipal Utility District has launched an “Energy Management Solutions” pilot program to help small and medium-size commercial customers oversee and conserve power use.
SMUD has partnered with Virginia-based smart buildings technology specialist GridPoint to supply the necessary hardware and software.
The new program will provide business customers with automated management of energy consumption and data on facilities with on-site hardware, cloud-based tools, specialized devices and a mobile application. Officials said the technology enables business customers improved control of heating, ventilation and air conditioning and lighting schedules, and the ability to remotely troubleshoot equipment issues.
Customers also will have access to energy use patterns via the cloud, helping them adapt operations to maximize energy cost savings.
SMUD said GridPoint has installed more than 12,000 energy management systems nationally.
“We want to help our small and mid-sized commercial customers take control of their energy use,” SMUD Chief Customer Officer Nicole Howard said in a statement. “By working with GridPoint on this customized energy management solution, we’ll be able to provide an affordable, effective set of tools to small and medium-sized businesses that can deliver the savings large commercial and industrial users have realized for years.”
The program is offered as a subscription service, and there is no initial sign-up fee. SMUD says energy savings will exceed the program’s subscription costs in most cases.
Businesses can choose from three packages, depending on their specific needs. SMUD said the range of monthly subscription costs will range from about $140 to $350 a month, depending on the chosen EMS package and the complexity and size of a given business.
SMUD said advisers are available to help business customers determine if the EMS program will help them save energy and money. SMUD said it also will provide set up and technical assistance.
For more information, visit smud.org/ems or call 916-732-7290.
Mark Glover: 916-321-1184, @markhglover
