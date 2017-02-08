Davis severs ties with Wells Fargo over Dakota pipeline ties, banking practices

The Davis City Council voted late Tuesday to sever ties with Wells Fargo after residents voiced concerns about the company’s ties to the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline and regulators last year found the bank created unauthorized consumer accounts.
The city cited the unauthorized account issue and Wells Fargo’s role as a financier of the Dakota pipeline in a staff report.
Davis currently relies on Wells Fargo for its checking needs, credit card processing for utility bills, investment safekeeping and water revenue bonds, among other services. The city fully transitioned to Wells Fargo in July 2011 for those services and is no longer under contractual obligation to stay with the bank, according to the city report.
To change banks, Davis will have to start a new bidding process.
Wells Fargo has said it is one of 17 banks financing the pipeline, providing $120 million of $2.5 billion, according to the Associated Press. Protesters have targeted all 17 banks for divestment.
The city of Sacramento last year decided to stop doing business with Wells Fargo over the unauthorized account issue. The bank said in October it was “disappointed” with the decision though it understood “the concerns that have been raised.”
The Davis vote came on the same day that the U.S. Army informed Congress that it would authorize the pipeline route under the Missouri River - a path that opponents have said would harm the Standing Rock Sioux who rely on the river for drinking water.
Earlier Tuesday, the Seattle City Council voted to divest from Wells Fargo because it is helping finance the pipeline that would deliver oil from the Dakotas to Illinois.
Protesters have gathered at the Standing Rock Indian Reservation for months. They scored a victory in December when President Barack Obama’s administration announced it would halt construction under the Missouri River so federal officials could conduct further reviews.
But President Donald Trump, a pipeline supporter, signed an executive order soon after his inauguration last month calling for an expedited review of the project.
