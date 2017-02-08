Whole Foods Market in Davis is closing

The Whole Foods store in Davis on First Street is closing as part of a “thoughtful growth strategy,” the company announced Wednesday.
“As we work to position Whole Foods Market for long-term success, we have carefully evaluated our portfolio of stores to align with a more thoughtful growth strategy,” a company statement read.
“As a result, we have decided to close the Davis store. This was not a decision that was made lightly and we are working closely with all affected team members to find alternative positions at nearby stores where possible.”
Whole Foods Market announced in September it had canceled plans to open in a highly anticipated midtown Sacramento project, citing numerous delays by the developer.
The Austin, Texas-based grocery chain was to be the centerpiece of a two-phase project that included a six-story building near 21st and L streets that would house the supermarket along with 97 apartment units.
The chain operates stores in Folsom, Roseville and Arden Arcade.
About a week ago, Whole Foods announced it was closing three regional kitchens that made prepared foods that are sold in its stores, opting to rely on suppliers.
