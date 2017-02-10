Wilton tribe, casino partner spend $36 million for Elk Grove land

The Indian tribe looking to build a casino on the site of a stalled shopping mall in Elk Grove last month spent about $36 million to buy the land it needs.
Wilton Rancheria and its casino partner, Boyd Gaming of Las Vegas, are both listed as purchasers of the property on records filed with the Sacramento County Recorder’s Office.
The 36-acre parcel is part of a larger 100-acre plot that was supposed to be an outlet shopping mall, under the original development agreement with Dallas-based Howard Hughes Corp. The corporation has argued that a casino is needed to drive traffic to the mall.
The purchase means that the federal government can now take the land into trust for the tribe, which would pave the way for construction on the proposed $400 million casino, hotel and convention center.
Bob Magnuson, a spokesman for the tribe, declined comment. Boyd confirmed the transaction, but declined to comment further because it is scheduled to report earnings next week.
Under former President Barack Obama’s administration, the U.S. Interior Department had announced its intention to place the land in trust, but the process was not completed. It remains unclear whether the administration of President Donald Trump – a longtime opponent of Indian gaming – would approve the process.
The Elk Grove City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to repeal an ordinance from October that allowed Hughes to sell the land to the tribe for a casino, following an outcry from opponents who gathered 14,900 signatures in support of a referendum to overturn the council’s ordinance. The action this week eliminates the need to hold a costly referendum, but the city effectively has no more say in whether the casino will be built.
“The rest of that is left to the federal and state level,” said Kristyn Nelson, Elk Grove city spokeswoman. “Once it’s taken into trust, it is sovereign land.”
