February 16, 2017 9:19 AM

Free Hot Dog on a Stick, lemonade Thursday at Sunrise Mall

By Bill Lindelof

For a free corn dog and a sample of fresh lemonade, head to Sunrise Mall on Thursday where a new Hot Dog on a Stick store is opening.

The turkey dogs on a stick will be handed out from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. during the grand opening of the new store, 6041 Sunrise Mall. In addition, the store will give away replicas of the colorful Hot Dog on a Stick’s signature hats and other items.

Dave Barham perfected his hot dog on a stick at a stand he opened in 1946 on Muscle Beach in Santa Monica. Company legend says he used his mother’s cornbread recipe to coat the hot dog before cooking.

Hot Dog on a Stick, acquired by Global Franchise Group in 2014, has 70 stores in seven states, many of them in malls. The original location on Muscle Beach still operates.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

