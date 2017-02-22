Roseville and El Dorado Hills theaters to install recliners, following industry trend

Regal Entertainment Group is bringing recliners to two movie theaters in the Sacramento suburbs, following an industry trend of adding amenities to compete with other venues – and your living room.
UA Olympus Pointe Stadium 12 in Roseville and Regal Stadium 14 in El Dorado Hills will soon receive the upgrades, which the company calls “king-size” recliners.
“Our guests will soon be able to stretch out, relax and recline while watching the movie,” Rob Del Moro, chief theater operations officer at Knoxville-based Regal Entertainment, said in a press release.
The movie-theater industry has been rolling out upgrades to attract customers, who enjoy a plethora of media options. Studio Movie Grill of Rocklin, for instance, offers entrees and alcohol during films. Folsom’s Palladio LUXE Cinema and Sacramento’s Century Arden 14 and XD installed electric recliners late last year and also offer alcohol.
Richard Chang: 916-321-1018, @RichardYChang
Comments