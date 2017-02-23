Epic snowpack prompts Squaw Valley to promise Fourth of July skiing

Squaw Valley is betting there’s so much snow in the Sierra Nevada that people will be able to ski July 4 – 132 days away.
Squaw Valley - Alpine Meadows made the announcement Wednesday, on a day that workers were digging out chair-lift terminals nearly buried in snow and clearing snow further up the mountain because it threatened to trip people out of chairlifts.
The company plans to keep its two Truckee-area resorts open until June, and at least one of them, likely Squaw Valley, will reopen on July 4, said spokeswoman Liesl Kenney.
“It’s been pretty wild,” she said. “It’s been like Groundhog Day for the last seven weeks. Every time we dig out of a storm, another one hits.”
The last time Squaw Valley was open on July 4 was in 2011, the year it received record snowfall in March. Last year, Squaw’s final day was Memorial Day.
Squaw Valley has recorded 565 inches of snow this season, well above the season average of 450 inches. About half of this season’s snowfall occurred in January, breaking the resort’s record for most snow in a month, Kenney said.
While all the weather has made for some excellent skiing, it has also made it difficult to get to the mountains. Squaw and Alpine have repeatedly had to close or delay opening because of heavy snow and wind. Squaw Valley recently recorded winds of 200 mph on the top of the mountain, Kenney said.
Spring conditions should ease some of those problems and allow skiers to schuss in t-shirts and other lightweight clothing.
Recent storms also led Colorado-based Vail Resorts to announce extended seasons for its Lake Tahoe-area resorts, Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood. The company says the resorts have the most snow they’ve had in 22 years.
Heavenly and Northstar will remain open daily until April 23 and Heavenly will reopen for April 28-30. Kirkwood will be open until April 16.
