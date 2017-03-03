State’s unemployment rate dips to 5.1 percent

California’s job growth continued its sluggish pace in January, although the Golden State’s unemployment rate did fall a tenth of a percentage point to 5.1 percent.
The state Employment Development Department’s monthly report, released Friday, said California added 9,700 jobs in January.
That was actually an improvement over the addition of only 3,700 jobs to close out the year in December, when the statewide jobless rate was 5.2 percent.
By comparison, the nation’s unemployment rate increased 0.1 percent in January to 4.8 percent.
Of the state’s 42,700 job gains in January, the educational and health services sector saw the largest jump, adding 19,800 jobs. The professional and business segment saw a gain of 12,500 jobs.
EDD said the trade, transportation and utilities sector shed 21,100 jobs of the 33,000 statewide job declines in January.
EDD noted that California has gained nearly 2.5 million jobs since economic expansion began in February 2010.
