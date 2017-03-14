Sacramento tomato tycoon beats state pollution regulators

Chris Rufer, a Sacramento-area tomato tycoon who loves battling government, has won his fight with California regulators over a major water pollution fine.
The state Regional Water Quality Control Board has rescinded its $1.5 million fine against Rufer’s company, Morning Star Packing Co. of Woodland, for allegedly violating wastewater discharge regulations. The decision, finalized in late February, came after Morning Star’s lawyers uncovered documents contradicting crucial testimony by state officials when the fine was imposed, according to a statement from the company.
Morning Star is one of the top tomato processors in the state, with annual revenue surpassing $700 million. The fine was among the largest issued by the water board.
“It was a big deal when they issued (the fine) and it’s a pretty big deal that they rescinded it,” Morning Star’s lawyer Kristen Castaños said Tuesday.
Rufer and officials with the water board weren’t immediately available for comment.
The board levied the fine in February 2016, saying Morning Star violated state regulations by expanding the wastewater discharge ponds around its plant in Colusa County in 2012 without getting authorization from the board. The expansion enabled Morning Star to discharge 266 million additional gallons of wastewater over a four-year period, according to state officials.
Morning Star sued the state last July in Colusa County Superior Court, arguing that it had informed water board staff that it was expanding the ponds.
In its decision rescinding the fine, the state board said Morning Star’s lawsuit alerted the board to the existence of certain documents that hadn’t been presented during the administrative hearing last year, when the fine was imposed.
Castaños said the documents made clear that Morning Star had notified the water board’s staff about the expansion.
Rufer is a prominent patron of libertarian causes and contributed $90,000 to a group that fought unsuccessfully to block the city of Sacramento’s $255 million public subsidy for Golden 1 Center. He said he opposed the idea of public subsidies for private projects like a basketball arena.
