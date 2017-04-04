Sizzler restaurant to move into former Hooters site near Arden Fair

A $3.2 million lease for a Sizzler restaurant near Arden Fair Mall has been finalized, according to the real estate firm handling the deal.
Los Angeles-based Lee & Associates said the lease is for the 6,216-square-foot building at 1785 Challenge Way, which once housed a Hooters restaurant.
The new restaurant would be the eighth Sizzler eatery in the greater Sacramento area, according to the Sizzler website.
The Sizzler chain is headquartered in Mission Viejo.
