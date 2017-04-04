Business & Real Estate

Sizzler restaurant to move into former Hooters site near Arden Fair

By Mark Glover

A $3.2 million lease for a Sizzler restaurant near Arden Fair Mall has been finalized, according to the real estate firm handling the deal.

Los Angeles-based Lee & Associates said the lease is for the 6,216-square-foot building at 1785 Challenge Way, which once housed a Hooters restaurant.

The new restaurant would be the eighth Sizzler eatery in the greater Sacramento area, according to the Sizzler website.

The Sizzler chain is headquartered in Mission Viejo.

 
