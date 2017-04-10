Aerojet to eliminate 1,100 jobs, cease manufacturing, in Rancho Cordova

Rancho Cordova’s role as a hub of the aerospace industry will soon end. Aerojet Rocketdyne Inc. Monday said it will eliminate 1,100 of its 1,400 local jobs over the next two and a half years, and will shut down manufacturing operations.
The rocket maker said the consolidation plan will be implemented between now and the end of 2019.
Aerojet’s local rocket engine-building operation dates back to 1951. At its peak in 1963, amid the space race, Aerojet employed nearly 20,000 locally, according to company spokesman Glenn Mahone.
Aerojet Rocketdyne said plans to consolidate its California-based Sacramento and Vernon operations and Gainesville, Va., sites while centralizing and expanding its existing presence in Huntsville, Ala. with a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility.
In May last year, Aerojet announced that it was moving its Rancho Cordova-based headquarters to the Los Angeles County city of El Segundo.
Mark Glover: 916-321-1184, @markhglover
Comments