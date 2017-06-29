Drive-thru fast-food chain will make Sacramento-area debut this year

Move over In-N-Out Burger, Carl’s Jr., McDonald’s and other local purveyors of burgers, fries and shakes. Checkers is coming to the Sacramento area.
The Tampa, Fla.-based restaurant chain, formally known as Checkers Drive-In Restaurants Inc., will open its first Sacramento-area restaurant before year’s end at 7911 Auburn Blvd.
Citrus Heights resident Ben Aibuedefe will operate the franchise.
Nationally, Checkers Drive-In Restaurants has more than 800 sites operating under two restaurant name brands: Checkers and Rally’s.
Checkers dates back to 1986, started in Mobile, Ala. Rally’s Hamburgers Inc. started in 1985 in Louisville, Ky. The operations merged in 1999.
Both restaurants are known for their red, white and black color schemes and checkerboard exteriors, accentuated with neon signage. The company touts its “double drive-thru” concept.
Spokeswoman Katie Murray said the Citrus Heights location “will be drive-thru only with tables outside.”
While the chain has a presence in Southern California, Checkers will be a new experience for greater Sacramento area residents.
With the Citrus Heights site finalized, officials said the local restaurant will be built off-site as a modular building and ultimately delivered to the location on Auburn Boulevard.
In an email, Murray explained that “the modular buildings are projected to be faster to construct and less expensive than traditional builds, with potential average savings relative to traditional methods of up to $100,000 or more. These designs also save five to 12 weeks in the development timeline as the buildings are manufactured in controlled environments off-site.”
Checkers menus also include hot dogs, wings, chicken sandwiches and specialized desserts.
In March this year, New York-based Oak Hill Capital Partners announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Checkers Drive-In Restaurants Inc. in a transaction valued at about $525 million. Oak Hill has an office in Menlo Park.
For more details, see checkers.com.
