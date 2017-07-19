Giant leap forward for Elk Grove tribal casino

Elk Grove moved a major step closer to having an Indian casino Wednesday after Gov. Jerry Brown announced he had negotiated a gaming compact with the Wilton Rancheria tribe.
Although the compact still needs approval of the Legislature, the governor’s signature on a compact is a milestone in the tribe’s quest to build a $400 million casino adjacent off Highway 99 at the south end of Elk Grove. Tribal officials have said they want to break ground in three years on the project, which would include a hotel and convention center.
The gaming compact sets out the guidelines of the casino’s operation and is required before any tribe can open a gambling facility.
Tribal leaders have been wrestling in court with casino opponents over the federal government’s approval of the project. The U.S. Interior Department agreed to let the tribe take control of 36 acres of land adjacent to the site of a proposed outlet mall to be developed by Howard Hughes Corp.
“The tribe has land into trust and we continue to move forward,” tribal chairman Raymond Hitchcock said earlier this week.
But casino opponent Cheryl Schmit, of the group Stand Up for California, has vowed to fight the Interior Department’s decision giving control of the property to the tribe. “The casino is still a long ways off,” she said this week.
