Tesla, SolarCity planning more than 200 layoffs in Roseville this fall

More Videos 0:38 Actress with big heart, family ties to Sacramento, has bought this $4.3M L.A. home Pause 1:01 See the exterior of Sacramento's new luxury hotel and construction around Golden 1 Center 0:26 Sacramento firefighters extinguish huge flames in aftermath of Saturday's I-5 wrong-way driver wreck 1:19 California attorney general on DACA: 'We are ready to sue.' 1:03 'Sanctuary state' bill prompts clergy to sit-in, sing at Jerry Brown's office 2:44 What happens to your brain on opioids 1:32 Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works 2:04 Transgender CDCR officer files discrimination lawsuit against state 1:07 Midtown Association steps up efforts to serve the homeless 2:38 DACA is 'being rescinded,' announces U.S. attorney general Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Tesla buyers line up in Rocklin to reserve a Model 3 About 350 people wanting to purchase the newest Tesla, the Model 30, waited in line Thursday morning, March 31, 2016, in Rocklin. They came from all around the region. Some arrived the day before. About 350 people wanting to purchase the newest Tesla, the Model 30, waited in line Thursday morning, March 31, 2016, in Rocklin. They came from all around the region. Some arrived the day before. Bill Lindelof The Sacramento Bee

About 350 people wanting to purchase the newest Tesla, the Model 30, waited in line Thursday morning, March 31, 2016, in Rocklin. They came from all around the region. Some arrived the day before. Bill Lindelof The Sacramento Bee