Sacramento’s new PizzaRev eatery touts toppings, taps

Southern California-based franchise pizza restaurant chain PizzaRev celebrated a soft opening of its Sacramento taproom on Wednesday, followed by grand-opening festivities on Saturday.
The PizzaRev Taproom at 1441 Howe Ave. will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
It’s being run by Harvind Uppal, who opened PizzaRev’s first Sacramento restaurant in October last year at 5801 Folsom Blvd.
Uppal noted that at the new site “our guests will not only enjoy crafting their own perfect custom pizzas, they now can become their own bartenders at our ‘Draft Your Own’ beer wall.”
The wide selection of brews includes numerous beers crafted regionally and throughout California. Uppal said the draft beers will rotate seasonally.
Founded in Los Angeles in 2012, PizzaRev touts a “build-your-own” fast-casual pizza concept, offering more than 30 toppings. Pizzas are fired in a 900-degree, stone-bed oven for three minutes.
More details can be found at pizzarev.com.
ALSO
- Bike Dog Brewing Co., 915 Broadway, Sacramento: The local brewer’s “Broadway Taproom” opened to the public on Sept. 19.
- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, 21 Fair Lane, Placerville: Dallas-based Dickey’s said franchisees David and Valmarie Duncan officially opened the latest regional addition to the chain on Sept. 21, with various giveaways scheduled in October.
- Hammer & Nails Grooming Shop For Guys, 195 Placerville Road, Folsom: The local grooming destination for men – part of the Woodland Hills-based franchise chain – opened its doors on Sept. 22.
- Drybar, 480 Howe Ave., in University Village, Sacramento: The Irvine-based chain of hair-styling salons opened on Sept. 22, offering styles with names normally associated with drinks one orders at a tavern.
- Pure Barre, 564 Pavilions Lane, in the Pavilions shopping complex, Sacramento: The Denver-based fitness studio chain opened its third Sacramento-area site on Friday.
- Ulta Beauty, 8180 Delta Shores Circle S., Sacramento: The new store in the Delta Shores retail complex in south Sacramento opened Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
- Hattis Law PLLC, 1401 21st St., Sacramento: The Seattle-area class-action boutique firm will open a full-time branch Monday in midtown.
- The Green Boheme, 1611 Lead Hill Blvd., Roseville: The eatery that featured “raw vegan eats” and cold pressed organic juices closed in September.
