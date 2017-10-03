A new Sprouts grocery store is coming to this Sacramento neighborhood

Sprouts Farmers Market will open in North Natomas early next year, the company announced Tuesday.
Phoenix-based Sprouts will open a new store at 2810 Del Paso Road, near the intersection of Del Paso and East Commerce Way. The intersection is a hub of stores and restaurants – Sprouts will sit across the street from a Safeway supermarket and down the street from a Raley’s.
Hiring information and an opening date were not yet available, but a company press release said each new location will hire about 120 people.
Sprouts opened a Folsom location in March. There are two stores in Roseville and one each in Sacramento, Citrus Heights and Elk Grove.
The fast-growing company plans to open nine new locations in the first three months of 2018, and at least 20 others throughout the year. The Natomas address is the only California expansion site; the rest are in Arizona, New Mexico, North Carolina, Florida and Maryland.
Ellen Garrison: 916-321-1920, @EllenGarrison
