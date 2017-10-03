Nadezhda Rudkovskay, left, and her sister Vera Sosevichpick, both of Sacramento, pick out red bell peppers during the Sprouts grand opening in Citrus Heights on Wednesday, March 14, 2012. Another Sprouts is coming to North Natomas in 2018, the company announced Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017.
Nadezhda Rudkovskay, left, and her sister Vera Sosevichpick, both of Sacramento, pick out red bell peppers during the Sprouts grand opening in Citrus Heights on Wednesday, March 14, 2012. Another Sprouts is coming to North Natomas in 2018, the company announced Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. Randy Pench rpench@sacbee.com
Nadezhda Rudkovskay, left, and her sister Vera Sosevichpick, both of Sacramento, pick out red bell peppers during the Sprouts grand opening in Citrus Heights on Wednesday, March 14, 2012. Another Sprouts is coming to North Natomas in 2018, the company announced Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. Randy Pench rpench@sacbee.com

Business & Real Estate

A new Sprouts grocery store is coming to this Sacramento neighborhood

By Ellen Garrison

egarrison@sacbee.com

October 03, 2017 3:11 PM

Sprouts Farmers Market will open in North Natomas early next year, the company announced Tuesday.

Phoenix-based Sprouts will open a new store at 2810 Del Paso Road, near the intersection of Del Paso and East Commerce Way. The intersection is a hub of stores and restaurants – Sprouts will sit across the street from a Safeway supermarket and down the street from a Raley’s.

Hiring information and an opening date were not yet available, but a company press release said each new location will hire about 120 people.

Sprouts opened a Folsom location in March. There are two stores in Roseville and one each in Sacramento, Citrus Heights and Elk Grove.

The fast-growing company plans to open nine new locations in the first three months of 2018, and at least 20 others throughout the year. The Natomas address is the only California expansion site; the rest are in Arizona, New Mexico, North Carolina, Florida and Maryland.

Ellen Garrison: 916-321-1920, @EllenGarrison

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Take a look inside this Lakers star's former Hidden Hills home

Take a look inside this Lakers star's former Hidden Hills home 0:48

Take a look inside this Lakers star's former Hidden Hills home
Jerry Brown signs California housing bills 1:52

Jerry Brown signs California housing bills
Take a look inside Floyd Mayweather's new $25.5 million Beverly Hills mansion 0:42

Take a look inside Floyd Mayweather's new $25.5 million Beverly Hills mansion

View More Video