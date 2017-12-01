A taste of California: In-N-Out Burger set to expand to Colorado, its 7th state

A California-based chain that has slowly spread its double-doubles and animal fries eastward, In-N-Out Burger will open stores and a distribution center in Colorado.
The news was first tweeted by Denver City Councilman Albus Brooks on Thursday, confirmed later by Business Insider.
#Breaking. IN-N-OUT is coming to @Colorado— Albus Brooks (@AlbusBrooksD9) November 30, 2017
The distribution center will open in Colorado Springs, and while no timeline has been given for the expansion, the chain will open as many as 50 stores in the state, the Orange County Register reported.
“Colorado Springs is an ideal community for us to locate facilities to serve surrounding markets with fresh ingredients, including meat patties produced locally,” company spokesman Carl Arena told the Register in a statement.
The first location is set to open in Victory Ridge, and Denver will get a store soon after, the Register reported.
Colorado joins California, Texas, Arizona, Utah, Nevada and Oregon as the seventh state to offer the burgers. The chain currently runs 328 restaurants – 15 of them within 25 miles of Sacramento, according to the company’s website.
Based out of Irvine, In-N-Out opened in 1948. The company opened its first restaurant in Nevada in 1992, leaving California for the first time.
In-N-Out had been ranked the nation’s top hamburger chain in 2015 and 2016, before being overtaken in The Harris Poll’s EquiTrend Study by Five Guys in this year’s poll.
