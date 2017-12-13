Business & Real Estate

Mutual Housing California wins prestigious international award

By Mark Glover

mglover@sacbee.com

December 13, 2017 10:22 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 3 MINUTES AGO

Sacramento-based Mutual Housing California, a nonprofit developer of affordable housing communities, has won the prestigious World Habitat Award, presented in partnership with the United Nations.

Only two awards are presented annually for outstanding and innovative housing projects internationally. Dozens of entries are submitted annually from around the globe.

Mutual Housing was recognized for what officials called the nation’s first certified zero net energy ready rental-housing community in Woodland. Developed and maintained by Mutual Housing California, the Spring Lake development in Yolo County provides year-round housing to agricultural workers.

World Habitat noted that an “estimated 6,000-plus agricultural workers in the county endure some of the worst housing conditions and most dangerous jobs in the country.”

The second 2017 award went to a housing program that helped more than 15,000 families in the Philippines rebuild their homes and recover from devastation caused in 2013 Typhoon Haiyan.

The awards will be presented in February in Kuala Lumpur at the World Urban Forum.

Officials said the two award winners will each receive $13,322 “to participate with people across the globe in peer-exchange activities that showcase inspiring ideas.”

Mark Glover: 916-321-1184, @markhglover

