Come inside the home Slash sold to rapper

Step inside the home Slash sold to Big Sean Slash, the guitarist of Guns N' Roses and Velvet Revolver, last month sold his home in a guard-gated community for $8.7 million in a deal completed off-market. The buyer, according to sources not authorized to comment on the deal, was rapper Big Sean. Slash, the guitarist of Guns N' Roses and Velvet Revolver, last month sold his home in a guard-gated community for $8.7 million in a deal completed off-market. The buyer, according to sources not authorized to comment on the deal, was rapper Big Sean. Video produced by David Caraccio Reporting by Neal J. Leitereg

