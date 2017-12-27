More Videos

  Step inside the home Slash sold to Big Sean

Come inside the home Slash sold to rapper

By Neal J. Leitereg

Los Angeles Times

December 27, 2017 06:36 AM

From his top hat to his leather pants, Slash commands attention both on and off the stage. But when it came to the sale of his Sherman Oaks mansion, the rock star kept things surprisingly low-key.

The guitarist of Guns N' Roses and Velvet Revolver last month sold his home in a guard-gated community for $8.7 million in a deal completed off-market. The buyer, according to sources not authorized to comment on the deal, was rapper Big Sean.

The Mediterranean-style home, built in 2005, has seven bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms and about 11,000 square feet of living space.

Interior spaces, which featured pirate ship-shaped chandeliers and faux alligator wallpaper during Slash's ownership, include a formal dining room, a dual-island chef's kitchen and a family room with a wet bar. A lower-level lounge holds a DJ booth, recording studio, screening room and a metal pole for dancing.

A beach volleyball court and a swimming pool and spa highlight the grounds.

Slash, 52, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012 as a member of Guns N' Roses. He reunited with original bandmates Axl Rose and Duff McKagan last year for a reunion tour.

He bought the house eight years ago for $7.3 million, records show.

Big Sean, whose real name is Sean Michael Anderson, has released four studio albums, including "I Decided" this year. The 29-year-old was a featured artist on Justin Bieber's 2015 album, "Purpose."

