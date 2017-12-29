Grocery store with specialty Asian items opens Tuesday in North Sacramento

A grocery store that also features specialty items from southeast and eastern Asia will open Tuesday in North Sacramento.
Super X Market will host grand-opening festivities from 10 a.m. to noon at 2711 Fairfield St., just north of the intersection of El Camino Avenue and Rio Linda Boulevard.
The nearly 15,000-square-foot market has been in development for five years.
Owner Kaying Xiong, raised in North Sacramento, already operates the Super X Market in Marysville.
City of Sacramento officials said Xiong has long wanted to open a grocery store in his Sacramento neighborhood.
