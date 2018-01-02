Sutter Roseville Medical Center CEO retiring; replacement named

Pat Brady, who oversaw massive changes at Sutter Roseville Medical Center since becoming CEO there in 2000, is retiring, Sacramento-based Sutter Health announced Tuesday.
Brady is being replaced by Jennifer Maher, past CEO of Sutter Davis Hospital.
Brady’s last day of work is Tuesday. During his tenure as CEO, the Roseville center’s growth included three medical office buildings, two parking garages, certification as a Level II Trauma Center, construction of a Patient Care Tower with 90 beds, construction and expansion of Sutter Rehabilitation Institute and establishment of the Sutter Cancer Center, Roseville.
Since 2000, the hospital doubled in size from 315,000 square feet and 172 beds to its current 791,000 square feet with 364 licensed beds.
Brady was an executive in Sutter Health for 36 years, coming on board in 1981 as an assistant administrator at Sutter Community Hospitals in Sacramento, and he also served as CEO of Sutter Solano Medical Center and Sutter Davis Hospital.
Maher served as CEO of Sutter Davis Hospital for three years. She earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee and a master’s degree in health services administration from the University of St. Francis. She began her career in 1990 at the 609-bed University of Tennessee Medical Center, leading ancillary services and the cardiovascular service line.
She then served five years at the University of Vermont Medical Center, a 562-bed Level 1 Trauma Center as the vice president of cardiology and ancillary services. In 2009 she served as chief operating officer for two medical centers in California. She started at Sutter Health in 2012 as the director for the Sacramento region’s oncology services.
“I am excited about this opportunity to continue Sutter Roseville Medical Center’s legacy of excellent patient care and incredible service to the greater region,” Maher said in a statement.
Mark Glover: 916-321-1184, @markhglover
