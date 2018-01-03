Did home values in your neighborhood go up in November? Check here

Every county in the greater Sacramento region experienced higher home prices in November, CoreLogic reported.

All eight counties in the region saw year-over-year increases in November. The median resale home price in Sacramento County rose 6.9 percent compared to November 2016. Nevada County had the highest year-over-year increase at 21.4 percent.

The highest sales price for a home in Sacramento County was $2.48 million in the 95864 ZIP code that covers part of the Arden Arcade area. The 95864 ZIP code also had the largest year-over-year increase in median sales price for ZIP codes in the region that had more than 10 home sales. The median sales price in that area rose to $550,000 in 2017, an increase of 37.5 percent from $400,000 in November 2016.

The second-highest gain in median home price in the region was in Davis. In November 2016, the median-priced home in the area cost $478,000. One year later, the 95616 ZIP code’s median price was up 36 percent to $650,100.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Lincoln’s 95648 ZIP code led the region in home sales with 112 in November. The median home price there was up 7.6 percent over the previous year. Other active ZIP codes included Roseville, with 102 home sales, and El Dorado Hills, with 91.

The median sales price can change according to monthly increases and decreases in home prices and the types of homes sold. It can vary wildly in areas with relatively few homes sold.