Sales of new and more-expensive homes rise sharply in Sacramento County

Sacramento County saw a significant increase in sales of new homes and houses priced at more than a half-million dollars in November, CoreLogic reported Friday.

The Irvine-based real estate tracking service also said that the median home price for all homes in the county rose by more than 8 percent compared with the same month last year. The median is the price at which half of homes sell for more and half for less.

Sales of existing homes fell off, however, largely because there are so few houses for sale and prices have been trending upward.

“Inventory (and) affordability constraints continue to limit resale activity,” CoreLogic analyst Andrew LePage wrote in an email.

Adjusted for inflation, Sacramento County’s all-home median of $335,000 in November was still 29 percent below the peak of the housing bubble in August 2005.

In comparison, the San Francisco Bay Area, with its overheated housing market, saw a median price of $787,000 in November, which was just shy of its peak in June 2006 when adjusted for inflation.