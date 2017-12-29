More Videos

  • Take a look at the planned housing project at the railyard

    The first images have emerged of a six-story apartment building planned for Sacramento’s downtown railyard, likely the first major housing project to be built in the massive oasis. The project would be built close to the site of a planned 20,000-seat Major League Soccer stadium.

The first images have emerged of a six-story apartment building planned for Sacramento’s downtown railyard, likely the first major housing project to be built in the massive oasis. The project would be built close to the site of a planned 20,000-seat Major League Soccer stadium. Drawings courtesy BAR architects, LDK Ventures, Katerra Video produced by David Caraccio
The first images have emerged of a six-story apartment building planned for Sacramento’s downtown railyard, likely the first major housing project to be built in the massive oasis. The project would be built close to the site of a planned 20,000-seat Major League Soccer stadium. Drawings courtesy BAR architects, LDK Ventures, Katerra Video produced by David Caraccio

Real Estate News

Sales of new and more-expensive homes rise sharply in Sacramento County

By Hudson Sangree

hsangree@sacbee.com

December 29, 2017 12:41 PM

Sacramento County saw a significant increase in sales of new homes and houses priced at more than a half-million dollars in November, CoreLogic reported Friday.

The Irvine-based real estate tracking service also said that the median home price for all homes in the county rose by more than 8 percent compared with the same month last year. The median is the price at which half of homes sell for more and half for less.

Sales of existing homes fell off, however, largely because there are so few houses for sale and prices have been trending upward.

“Inventory (and) affordability constraints continue to limit resale activity,” CoreLogic analyst Andrew LePage wrote in an email.

Adjusted for inflation, Sacramento County’s all-home median of $335,000 in November was still 29 percent below the peak of the housing bubble in August 2005.

In comparison, the San Francisco Bay Area, with its overheated housing market, saw a median price of $787,000 in November, which was just shy of its peak in June 2006 when adjusted for inflation.

Hudson Sangree: 916-321-1191, @hudson_sangree

