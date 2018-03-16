Pieology opens sixth Sacramento-area pizza place in Delta Shores complex

Rancho Santa Margarita-based Pieology Pizzeria formally opened a sixth local restaurant Friday in the Delta Shores complex in south Sacramento.
The eatery at 8144 Delta Shores Circle South is the third Pieology restaurant in Sacramento. It also has one each in Roseville, Folsom and Rancho Cordova.
Pieology specializes in “handmade personal pizzas” with a variety of ingredients and sauces. Pizzas are cooked in a seriously hot stone oven in six minutes or less.
More information can be found at pieology.com.
- Statehouse Eatery, 1315 10th St., Sacramento: Located in the basement of the state Capitol, the recently opened spot features menu items with names linked to California’s rich history.
- Break Through Sac, 1338 Howe Ave., Suite800B, Sacramento: Another in a recent flurry of escape room-themed establishments opened March 1. The business operators keeping track of “personalities” and escape time records.
- MojoDojo, 5400 Date Ave., Suite F, Sacramento: The new, “extreme air sports” fitness center opened on March 9. The “indoor recreation park” is equipped with a Ninja course, rock wall, euro trampolines and “anything else you need to get your adrenaline pumping.”
- Celestin’s Restaurant, 3610 McKinley Blvd., Sacramento: Caribbean cuisine offerings are featured at the eatery, which opened Tuesday.
- Best in Class Education Center, 7600 Greenhaven Drive, Sacramento: The Seattle-based chain specializing in assisting K-12 students opened doors at its new site Saturday.
- Mas Taco Bar, 1800 15th St., Sacramento: At 3,400 square feet, the newest addition to the R Street corridor is scheduled to open Thursday.
- HobbyTown USA, 2761 E. Bidwell St., Suite 400, Folsom: The local purveyor of radio-controlled devices and other products announced March 3 on Facebook that it had closed and was “currently looking for a new location to better serve our customers.”
- Bunz Sports Pub & Grub, 311 Judah St., Roseville: The establishment that traces it roots back to San Francisco 49ers defensive standout Dan Bunz has closed doors. Efforts to sell the building are ongoing.
- The Pier Lounge, Bar & Grill, 419 J St., Sacramento: In a Wednesday Facebook post, the ownership announced “with a heavy heart” that the Pier was closing, effective immediately.
Open & Shuttered, a rundown of recently opened and closed businesses in the Sacramento area, will appear periodically in The Bee's Sunday Business section.
