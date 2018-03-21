Business is blooming for this landscape firm

A large landscape supply company has acquired three Village Nurseries Landscape Centers in California, including the one in Sacramento.
Roswell, Ga.-based SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc., which bills itself as the largest national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States, purchased the Village Nurseries sites in Orange, Huntington Beach and Sacramento.
The Sacramento center is at 6901 Bradshaw Road.
SiteOne acquired the California centers from Houston-based TreeTown USA. Financial details were not disclosed.
Village Nurseries, founded in 1976, is headquartered in Orange.
“Our landscape centers are a natural fit with SiteOne as they can now add nursery products to their existing irrigation, agronomic, hardscape and landscape lighting product lines in California,” David House, president of Village Nurseries, said in a statement. “At the same time, our landscape centers’ customers will now have access to SiteOne’s full selection of product lines while still being able to take advantage of the wide breadth of trees and shrubs we offer …”
SiteOne said its customers, including those in Canada, are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces.
