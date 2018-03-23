Checkers Drive-In Restaurants has big plans for Sacramento area

Tampa, Fla.-based restaurant chain Checkers Drive-In Restaurants Inc. says it will open its “flagship” Sacramento-area restaurant in September, with plans for 25 more eateries in the region this year.
The drive-thru restaurant is scheduled to open Sept. 18 at 7911 Auburn Blvd. in Citrus Heights.
Citrus Heights resident Ben Aibuedefe will operate the franchise.
The chain has a presence in Southern California, but Checkers will be a new experience for greater Sacramento-area residents.
Besides burgers, fries and shakes, Checkers menus also include hot dogs, wings, chicken sandwiches and specialized desserts.
Nationally, Checkers Drive-In Restaurants has more than 800 sites operating under two restaurant name brands: Checkers and Rally’s. A spokeswoman said the Citrus Heights eatery "will go under the Checkers & Rally's name."
Checkers dates back to 1986 and started in Mobile, Ala. Rally’s Hamburgers Inc. started in 1985 in Louisville, Ky. The operations merged in 1999.
The Citrus Heights restaurant will be built off-site as a modular building and ultimately delivered to the Auburn Boulevard location, company officials said.
Modular buildings are faster to construct and less expensive than traditional buildings, with potential average savings relative to traditional methods of up to $100,000 or more, according to company officials.
