    The Indiana Pacers player has put his 5,183 home on the market for $1.475 million.

Real Estate News

Are they up again? See how your neighborhood’s home prices changed in October

By Sharon Okada

sokada@sacbee.com

December 04, 2017 03:56 AM

All eight counties in the Sacramento region saw year-over-year increases in detached home prices in October. The median resale home price in Sacramento County increased 10.3 percent compared to 2016.

The 95650 ZIP code, which includes Loomis and parts of Granite Bay, had the largest year-over-year increase in median sales price for ZIP codes in the region that had more than 10 home sales. The median sales price in that area rose to $582,500 in 2017, an increase of 35 percent from $432,000 in October 2016.

Sacramento County’s largest median home price increase occurred in south Sacramento. In September 2016, the median-priced home in the area cost $172,500. One year later, the 95824 ZIP code’s median price was up 24 percent to $215,000.

Roseville’s 95747 ZIP code once again led the region in home sales with 120 in October – the same number as the previous month. The median home price there was up 3 percent over the previous year. Other active ZIP codes included Folsom, with 110 home sales, and Lincoln, with 95.

The median sales price can change according to monthly increases and decreases in home prices and the types of homes sold. It can vary wildly in areas with relatively few homes sold.

The highest sales price for a home in Sacramento County was $1.8 million in the 95864 ZIP code that covers part of Arden Arcade.

