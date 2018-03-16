Did home prices go up again in your neighborhood in January? Check here

January home sales in the Sacramento region experienced the typical seasonal slowdown in numbers sold, but prices continued to rise. The median resale home price in Sacramento County increased 14 percent compared to January 2017, according to new data from CoreLogic.

Truckee’s 96161 ZIP code had the largest year-over-year increase in median sales price for ZIP codes in the region that had more than 10 home sales. The median sales price in that area rose to $1.5 million in 2018, an increase of 75 percent from $855,000 in January 2017.

The second highest gain was in the El Dorado County community of Camino. In January 2018 the median home price of that ZIP code was $366,000, a 29 percent increase from $283,750 in 2017.

Sacramento County’s largest median home price increase occurred in 95838, an area that includes the neighborhoods of Del Paso Heights and Robla. In January 2017, the median-priced home of that ZIP code cost $197,500. One year later, the median price in the area was up 27 percent to $250,000.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Roseville’s 95747 ZIP code led the region in home sales with 79 in January (it had 104 in December). The median home price there was up 11.5 percent over the previous year. Other active ZIP codes in January included North Natomas’ 95835, with 66 home sales, and Elk Grove (95624), with 62.