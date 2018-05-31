Did home prices climb again in your neighborhood in April? Check here.

Home prices rose again in April for most of the Sacramento region’s neighborhoods.
Of the neighborhoods that had 10 or more resale home sales, 57 areas saw increases in the median sales price compared to the same month in 2017. Only six saw declines, according to new data from CoreLogic.
The median sales price for all homes in Sacramento County increased to $357,000 in April, a 13 percent increase compared to April 2017. This is the highest median for all homes in the region since the mid-2000s.
Sacramento County’s 95864 ZIP code had the largest year-over-year increase. The median resale home sale price in that area — southeastern Arden Arcade — rose to $637,500 in 2018, an increase of 82 percent from $350,000 in April 2017. The area also had the highest April sale price for a home in Sacramento County at $1.975 million.
The second highest increase was in Rio Linda. Its 95673 ZIP code saw a 50 percent increase to $390,000.
In Roseville, the 95747 ZIP code led the region in home sales with 139 in April (up from 109 in March). The median home price there was up 9 percent over the previous year. Other active ZIP codes in March included Lincoln’s 95648, with 123 home sales, and Folsom’s 95630, with 103.
The largest declines in the median sales price for neighborhoods with more than 10 homes sold were in the Placer County communities of Newcastle and Loomis.
