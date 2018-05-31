Did home prices climb again in your neighborhood in April? Check here.

Take a closer look at this 'Lady Bird' home that's now for sale A house in Sacramento's Fabulous 40s neighborhood shown at the beginning of the film "Lady Bird" is on the market for $3.9 million. Here's a tour of the outside. Autumn Payne ×

crossOrigin="anonymous" SHARE COPY LINK A house in Sacramento's Fabulous 40s neighborhood shown at the beginning of the film "Lady Bird" is on the market for $3.9 million. Here's a tour of the outside. Autumn Payne