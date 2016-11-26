Sacramento City Council to vote on police reform

0:42 Get a sneak peek at new Arden 14 movie theater Pause

1:27 Papini 911 call: 'She is heavily battered'

3:36 Sherri Papini released by captor, reunited with her family, sheriff says

6:18 Shasta County sheriff press conference on Sherri Papini abduction

0:37 Why she shops on Black Friday

1:22 Sherri Papini's sister shares family's grief

1:14 Kanye West rants during his Sacramento show (Warning: offensive language)

0:16 Confused, angry crowd boos after Kanye West cuts Sacramento show short, lights go up

0:22 A selfie with Kanye: Sacramento man gets his picture as megastar leaves Golden 1 Center