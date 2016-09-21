Video of man killed by officers sparks calls for immediate police reforms

The families of two men killed by Sacramento police were joined by black and religious community members Wednesday morning to call for police reforms a day after the release of surveillance video showing Joseph Mann being shot to death.
“The time for political niceties is over,” said Mark Harris, a lawyer representing the family of Joseph Mann, a mentally ill man shot July 11 in North Sacramento.
The Sacramento Police Department’s sudden release of video and audio from the Mann incident came after The Sacramento Bee obtained the surveillance video from a private citizen Tuesday and posted it online. The police and city for weeks had refused to make any footage public, citing investigatory privilege in response to Bee requests, and the city attorney previously advised City Council members not to view the video while the case was under review.
Tuesday night, City Council members viewed that video with police chief Sam Somers Jr. in closed session before laying out a framework to create rapid policy changes in the police department.
During the Wednesday press conference in a vacant lot on Del Paso Boulevard near where Mann was shot 14 times by two officers, supporters of the Mann family called for giving an independent police commission investigatory and disciplinary powers. Some speakers also called for dismissal of the two officers involved in the police shooting from the force, who are currently on desk duty. Others, including Mann’s brother, Robert Mann, demanded criminal proceedings against them.
On the morning of July 11, Mann was armed with a knife with a 4-inch blade and acting erratically, according to witnesses and police. Two 911 callers reported that Mann possibly had a gun, information that dispatchers relayed to officers.
No gun was found on Mann when officers reached his body, Somers said Tuesday. Investigators also never located a gun when they combed the neighborhood hours after the incident.
Confronted with Mann’s odd behavior and continual attempts to walk away from police, the Mann family and others questioned if officers took appropriate steps to de-escalate a situation they say clearly involved mental illness. They said lethal force was unnecessary.
“It’s very clear that (police) had plenty of times to use other means to deal with my brother who was mentally ill,” said Robert Mann. “They choose not to use any of those means but lethal force.”
John Burris, another attorney for the family, said he would continue pursuing a federal lawsuit and a claim against the city because the videos show that “no reasonable police officer would have believed that they should have discharged the weapons they did at the time they did without first seeking to contain, without first seeking alternative approaches.”
Police spokesman Matt McPhail said Tuesday that the department’s “use-of-force policy is in line with state law.” He said the policy “says officers can use force, a reasonable amount of force, and the term reasonable is based on circumstance ... to effect an arrest, prevent the escape of a suspect and to overcome the resistance of a suspect.”
Somers offered his condolences to the Mann family and the officers involved in the incident.
“We place our officers day to day dealing with a challenging population, officers put out onto the street having to deal with tremendously dynamic situations,” Somers said. “They don’t have the foresight of exactly what’s going to happen. You can’t train for every type of situation.”
At Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, council members laid out plans to address community demands and take action.
On Friday, Councilman Larry Carr will take a Sacramento delegation of community members to Berkeley to learn about its police commission. Carr said at Tuesday night’s meeting that he hoped to have preliminary policy considerations from that fact-finding trip as early as next week.
Carr also asked City Manager John Shirey to create a protocol for dealing with serious incidents in the city such as officer-involved shootings, as well as compile a report on what nonlethal equipment is available to regular patrol officers in the police department, including an analysis if that equipment was adequate for the city’s needs. Somers said Tuesday that the department does not provide officers with rubber bullets or bean bag guns, though watch commanders and supervisors have them.
Carr also instructed the city manager to find a survey firm to conduct a customer satisfaction survey of the police department by ethnicity, age, council district and income level, and to involve the community in crafting questions for that survey.
Councilman Allen Warren said he wanted to focus on transparency reforms, especially around video footage obtained from police dashboard and body cameras.
Speakers at the Wednesday event also expressed anger over how the video was released Tuesday, both by the police department and The Sacramento Bee.
“It is inconceivable to me that our police chief is so concerned with the controlling of the spin associated with the release of the videos depicting the assassination of Mr. Mann that he released them without the human decency of allowing the Mann family to view them first in private,” said Harris. “The Sacramento Bee is just as bad ... rushing to distribute and disseminate without a conscience in terms of what is humanly decent.”
The Sacramento Bee spoke Tuesday with Robert Mann prior to posting the video to inform the family of its content and its impending publication.
Despite the actions of the City Council, protesters said they planned to keep up the pressure.
“We are going to do everything we possibly can to not only vote the right people in office but stand against those that won’t do the right things when it comes to families,” said Levon Davis, pastor at Oak Park’s Blessed Faith Ministries. “We’ve gotten far away from protect and serve. Not only do we not have accountability, we don’t have transparency. So how do these families mourn? How do they move on when they can’t get a police report, they can’t get a dash cam released, they can’t get any information. How does that work?”
Anita Chabria: 916-321-1049, @chabriaa
