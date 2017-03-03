Layoffs, budget cuts prompted UC Berkeley to pay out $306,000 for PR contract

1:11 Vandals trash swimming pool at Laurel Ruff Transition School Pause

0:45 Incoming UC Davis Chancellor Gary May talks about a lack of diversity in education

4:02 Six-grader Samhita Kumar bested 60 other local students to win the California Central Valley Spelling Bee

0:44 'No one dies' today, Sacramento teen tells himself before pulling dazed motorist from wrecked car

1:06 Milestone at damaged Oroville Dam

1:45 What does it take to win the Sacramento Brewers' Showcase's People's Choice Award?

1:24 The best beer is the one that's shared

1:29 Doctors on probation: State lawmaker and medical board president spar over patient disclosures

0:50 DeShone Kizer at the NFL combine