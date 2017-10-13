California cities get next year’s pension bill. ‘It’s not sustainable,’ Sacramento official says

More Videos 1:09 Assessor's Office managers got bigger tax reductions than neighbors in these neighborhoods Pause 1:45 California's public pension crisis is bad and getting worse 1:03 California lawmaker praises signing of diaper bill 1:34 6 things about Calexit – the plan for California to secede from the U.S. 1:30 Tubbs Fire aftermath, as seen from above 1:22 Jerry Brown: 'We haven't seen anything like this in Northern California' 1:44 Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Oct. 12 1:27 Inmate trained mustang to join Sac PD Mounted Patrol 1:11 Drama of Northern California fires caught on camera 1:34 Will Hyde bounce back? Is Kittle an answer to red-zone woes? 49ers to watch in Week 6 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

California's public pension crisis is bad and getting worse California's two major public pension systems are underfunded and are asking local governments to pay more. Critics want to reduce benefits, while others say policymakers should allow time for recent changes to take hold. California's two major public pension systems are underfunded and are asking local governments to pay more. Critics want to reduce benefits, while others say policymakers should allow time for recent changes to take hold. Emily Zentner The Sacramento Bee

