Toys R Us plans to hire 500 seasonal workers for Sacramento-area stores, Stockton center

National retailer Toys R Us said it plans to hire more than 500 seasonal workers at its Sacramento-area stores and Stockton distribution center this holiday season.
The New Jersey-based retailer said the hiring process has begun, and job seekers can apply online at toysrusinc.com/holidayjobs.
The chain operates seven Toys R Us and Babies R Us stores in the Sacramento area.
The company said it anticipates hiring 5,500 seasonal workers statewide.
The retailer said it also will host national hiring events at all of its Toys R Us stores and distribution centers on Oct. 10 and Nov. 11.
Toys R Us oversees 875 Toys R Us and Babies R Us stores in the United States, Puerto Rico and Guam. Worldwide, it employs about 62,000.
