Local

September 16, 2016 7:31 AM

Toys R Us plans to hire 500 seasonal workers for Sacramento-area stores, Stockton center

By Mark Glover

mglover@sacbee.com

National retailer Toys R Us said it plans to hire more than 500 seasonal workers at its Sacramento-area stores and Stockton distribution center this holiday season.

The New Jersey-based retailer said the hiring process has begun, and job seekers can apply online at toysrusinc.com/holidayjobs.

The chain operates seven Toys R Us and Babies R Us stores in the Sacramento area.

The company said it anticipates hiring 5,500 seasonal workers statewide.

The retailer said it also will host national hiring events at all of its Toys R Us stores and distribution centers on Oct. 10 and Nov. 11.

Toys R Us oversees 875 Toys R Us and Babies R Us stores in the United States, Puerto Rico and Guam. Worldwide, it employs about 62,000.

Mark Glover: 916-321-1184, @markhglover

Related content

Local

Comments

 

Videos

Firefighters attack afternoon blaze scorching American River Parkway

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos