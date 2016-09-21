Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson hit with pie at benefit dinner

Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson was hit in the face with a pie Wednesday night at a benefit dinner at Sacramento Charter High School, the mayor’s spokeswoman said.
“Let me be clear, the mayor was assaulted tonight,” said spokeswoman Crystal Strait. “He is home with his family…The whole thing is just shocking.”
Online reports suggested the mayor hit back. Strait confirmed that was true.
A Sacramento police officer on the scene was able to restrain the the attacker, 32-year-old Sean Thompson, according to a police statement. Thompson was arrested for felony assault of a public official and sustained a minor injury, the statement said.
Johnson was scheduled to speak at the Seeds of HOPE dinner in the high school’s garden on 34th Street Wednesday night. The event involved some of the city’s top restaurateurs.
Chef Patrick Mulvaney, a leader in the city’s farm-to-fork movement, said he was at the dinner but didn’t see the altercation. He was busy helping high school students prepare the dinner with local ingredients, he said.
“I was there, but I was so focused on the kids,” Mulvaney said.
Other chefs slated to be at the dinner could not immediately be reached.
According to an event website, they included Kurt Spataro of Paragary’s and Billy Zoellin of Bacon and Butter.
The dinner was scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. with a “mocktail half-hour.”
Ellen Garrison: 916-321-1920, @EllenGarrison
