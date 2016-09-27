Woman fatally shot while squirrel hunting with husband

A woman died late Monday afternoon after she was shot while squirrel hunting with her husband in El Dorado County, according to sheriff’s officials.
Deputies were dispatched about 5:15 p.m. to the 10500 block of Wentworth Springs Road in the Stumpy Meadows area regarding a report of an attempted homicide, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
The caller, later identified as Lee Lao of Sacramento, reported that he had accidentally shot his wife, Mee Vang, while hunting and requested medical assistance. Lao led emergency personnel to Vang’s location and they confirmed that she had died of her injury.
Lao was detained and was reported cooperating with investigators. Based upon information and evidence obtained so far, Lao has been released without criminal charges at this time, according to sheriff’s officials.
