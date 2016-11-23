Old Sacramento kicks off ‘Theatre of Lights’

1:49 'Spread the love,' not politics at the Thanksgiving table Pause

1:23 Free pet adoptions at Sacramento's Front Street Animal Shelter until Dec. 31

1:17 Suspect caught on camera in Tahoe food scare

1:59 The Sacramento Bee Book of Dreams 2016

3:34 Run to Feed the Hungry: Images of a Sacramento Thanksgiving tradition over the years

0:29 Grass Valley farm sanctuary takes in turkeys at Thanksgiving

1:49 How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

1:27 Can you take your Thanksgiving turkey on a plane?

1:52 Sacramento's Urijah Faber has plans for life after UFC