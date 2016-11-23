Old Sacramento kicks off ‘Theatre of Lights’

Five, four, three, two, one – a huge cheer went up from the slightly chilled crowd on Front and K Streets in Old Sacramento Wednesday evening as hundreds of lights on the soaring evergreen blinked into life.
Old Sacramento kicked off the holiday season with its annual “Macy’s Theatre of Lights” production, featuring a reading of “A Visit From St. Nicholas” (more commonly known as “The Night Before Christmas”) with twists that incorporate the villain Jack Frost and pieces of Sacramento history.
As the sun went down, the Capital Cheer Elite squad performed jumps, tumbles and flips for the crowd, letting audience members come up and give them instructions. One little girl wanted to see a million flips, so three women lined up and flipped down K Street.
“We just wanted to start getting our faces out here,” squad captain Alysha Dorris, 21, said. “We like to entertain people and cheer for charity.”
The squad raises money for a different charitable cause each year. The acrobatics were followed by a performance from the Salvation Army Band and the Sacramento City College Choir, whose members encouraged the audience to sing carols along with them.
Sacramento Mayor-elect Darrell Steinberg, City Councilwoman Angelique Ashby, County Supervisor Phil Serna, Old Sacramento District Director Brooksie Hughes and Umpqua Bank executive Bill Badham all wished the crowd a happy, unifying holiday season before turning to the star attraction – the tree.
At 6 p.m., a 60-foot-tall tree, dubbed a “holiday tree” by organizers, was lit. Then the crowd moved off the boardwalk to watch the first “Theatre of Lights” performance, which took place on balconies overlooking K Street. Jack Frost’s evil laugh rang out over the streets as he tried to erase Santa Claus and create a new holiday, “Frostmas.” The street was decked out in lights that changed from blue to green and red as Santa prevailed.
The annual event has become a tradition for some families. Sherry Toris watched the show with her son and daughter-in-law. She said her family comes almost every year to see the show.
“It’s a sweet little thing for the family to do,” Toris, 49, said. “It’s joyful.”
After going dark Thanksgiving, performances will resume Friday at 6:15 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. They will continue on a Thursday through Sunday track until one final performance at 6:15 on Christmas Eve.
The city will begin offering free holiday street parking in Old Sacramento and select downtown streets on Friday after 4:30 p.m. The program provides free parking weekdays after 4:30 p.m. and all day on weekends through Christmas.
Ellen Garrison: 916-321-1920, @EllenGarrison
