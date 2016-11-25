Controversial Breitbart editor to speak at UC Davis

Milo Yiannopoulos, a controversial journalist who has been described as Donald Trump's “alt-right poster boy,” is scheduled to speak at UC Davis on Jan. 13.
Yiannopoulos is a senior editor for the online magazine Breitbart, whose chairman, Steve Bannon, has been appointed as President-elect Donald Trump’s chief strategist. His UC Davis appearance is sponsored by the Davis College Republicans.
Yiannopoulos, 32, was raised in England and founded an online media and techonology magazine, The Kernal, which he sold in 2014. He gained notoriety that year for his coverage and commentary of the Gamergate controversy, involving the harassment of women in the video game industry. He has been a critic of feminism, Islam and political correctness. Twitter has periodically suspended his account, most recently after he was accused of inciting racist trolls targeting “Ghostbusters” actress Leslie Jones.
The Davis College Republicans’ website includes a disclaimer regarding Yiannopoulos’ appearance, stating that “Milo is known for discussing topics, both political or not, that may offend some people but not others” and warns that “some topics may not be suitable for youth.”
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
Comments