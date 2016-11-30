Placer SPCA, El Dorado animal shelters join Front Street in offering free animals

1:27 Chunk, a puppy rescued by Sacramento firefighter Mike Thawley, is fostered by his family Pause

0:37 Watch thief yank out citrus trees planted by Boy Scout at Orangevale church

1:27 Papini police dispatcher: 'She is heavily battered'

3:36 Sherri Papini released by captor, reunited with her family, sheriff says

0:46 Watch: Man steals 86-pound bucket of gold flakes in New York

2:08 Gray Davis explains how celebrity, working class woes lifted Donald Trump

1:02 California teachers' union protests its employer

2:01 Fircrest couple discovers they don't own their backyard

1:56 A look at Eviva and M.A.Y. Building apartment units in Sacramento