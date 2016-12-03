Officials fear as many as 40 dead at devastating Oakland ‘Ghost Ship’ fire

At least nine people died and possibly several dozen more in a blaze that broke out during a party in a warehouse artists’ studio called “Ghost Ship” late Friday night in Oakland, fire officials said.
Oakland Fire Chief Teresa Deloche-Reed told the Associated Press that many people were listed as unaccounted for by midday Saturday, nearly 12 hours after the fire broke out, and an Alameda County Sheriff’s spokesman at the scene told gathered reporters that emergency responders are prepared to deal with as many as 40 casualties.
RELATED: Fatal warehouse fire in Oakland spurs widespread social media reaction
If that turns out to be the case, the fire, which broke out at around 11:30 p.m. Friday, would be the deadliest in Oakland history.
“This is just a tragedy and there are no easy answers,” Alameda Sheriff’s Sgt. Ray Kelly said at a noon press conference.
The blaze tore through the building during an event featuring musician Golden Donna’s 100% Silk West Coast tour.
“It was too hot, too much smoke, I had to get out of there,” Bob Mule, a photographer and artist who lives at the building and suffered minor burns, told the East Bay Times. “I literally felt my skin peeling and my lungs being suffocated by smoke. I couldn’t get the fire extinguisher to work.”
Friends have set up Facebook page listing names of missing people who had attended what was a party and concert in the warehouse on the flatlands of Oakland, in the Fruitvale area near the San Francisco Bay.
The list at midday Saturday held names of 34 missing persons, most of them in their 20s and 30s. Officials said there may have been as many as 100 people at the party.
Most of the dead were on a make-shift second floor that could only be accessed by one stairway made of shipping pallets, Reed told the AP and reporters on scene.
Oakland fire fighters tweeted video of flames pushing through the roof.
On Saturday, fire fighters combed through the debris of the building, whose walls were still standing, but whose entire roof had collapsed.
Photos and videos at the scene show the warehouse name still visible, in pink lettering on the front of the fire-blackened concrete wall. Al Garcia, a local businessman, told The Guardian newspaper: “They called it the Ghost Ship, now it really is a ghost ship.”
The building was divided into numerous artist spaces. Garcia told SFGate that he feared the live-in warehouse could be a fire hazard. Photos of the inside space, before the fire, show eclectic artist’s nooks, filled with installation pieces.
The fire chief said what sparked the fire is unclear, but that there did not appear to be sprinklers in the building. Oakland Police spokeswoman J. Watson said police are looking into whether there had been code violations reported at the building, but said the immediate focus is on identifying who is missing and “bringing closure to families.” She said the building, at this point, “is not deemed a crime scene.”
There may have been 50 to 100 inside the building when the fire started, Deloche-Reed said.
Oakland police urged those concerned about missing people to call the Alameda County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Bureau at 510-382-3000. The nearby Alameda County Building has become a family assistance center.
The office said the coroners were also at the scene Saturday morning and unavailable for comment.
Sheriff’s Sgt. Kelly said only a handful of people showed up at local hospitals. “It appears people made it out, or they didn’t make it out.”
Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets
Tony Bizjak: 916-321-1059, @TonyBizjak
Comments