Sacramento State grad died in Oakland warehouse fire, family says

Jennifer Mendiola wasn’t just any psychology student. She was a potential star.
A Sacramento native and a Ph.D. student at UC Merced, she published research a year ago in a prestigious medical journal. The topic: the wariness among California Latinos to get flu shots.
On Wednesday her family’s worse fears were realized: Mendiola, 35, who went missing in the devastating Oakland warehouse fire, was confirmed as one of the 36 who died in the blaze. Mendiola was attending a late-night rave party at the so-called Ghost Ship warehouse when the fire broke out Friday.
“Our beautiful Jennifer has been identified,” her sister-in-law Anna Mendioloa said in a text message to The Sacramento Bee. “She died without suffering. She was unconscious in 15 minutes and was not touched by the fire. The cause of death was smoke inhalation.”
Mendiola’s death reverberated on the Sacramento State University campus, where she graduated with a master’s degree in psychology in 2010, and particularly throughout the UC Merced community, where she had established a reputation as a high achiever. The university announced it will hold a moment of silence for Mendiola at noon next Monday in front of the Kolligan Library.
“She was one of our students who was setting a very high bar,” said one of her UC Merced professors, Anna Song. “She was on the cusp of being this independent scientist who was going to make her mark in this field.”
Mendiola’s mother, Janet Barmby, said her daughter was about a year away from earning her degree at Merced. “She worked very, very hard for all that,” Barmby said.
Jennifer Mendiola grew up in the College Green neighborhood, graduated from Sacramento High School and earned an undergraduate degree at San Francisco State. After getting her master’s at Sacramento State, she enrolled at Merced but commuted to the San Joaquin Valley campus from Oakland, where she lived with her husband Jean-Thierry Mendiola.
Barmby said her daughter had broken up with her husband and had just moved in with a young man involved in electronic music. That man, identified by authorities as Micah Danemayer, 28, was also among those killed.
“They went to the rave and all hell broke loose,” Barmby said.
She was one of scores of people attending the party when the fire broke out but wasn’t among those living illegally in the warehouse, according to her family.
In 2012 she began working on her doctoral degree in psychology at UC Merced, studying how close social relationships influence risk behaviors and emotion.
In late 2015 she co-authored a report for the Journal of Preventive Medicine about the willingness of immigrants from Mexico to get flu vaccines. That same research formed the basis of a lengthy opinion piece, published in the Los Angeles Times last December, explaining that younger-generation immigrants were less apt to get vaccinated than their elders.
Mendiola graduated with a master’s degree in psychology from Sacramento State in 2010. The university issued a statement on its Facebook page Wednesday: “We are sad to share the news that Sacramento State alumna Jennifer Mendiola was among those who died in the Oakland warehouse fire last weekend. On behalf of the Hornet Family, our hearts go out to all her loved ones.”
under professors Anna Song and Matthew Zawadzki, according to the university’s website. She was due to graduate next year.
Dale Kasler: 916-321-1066, @dakasler
