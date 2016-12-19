Number of homeless people dying on the streets surges in Sacramento

The number of homeless people dying on the streets, along the riverbanks and under bridges is going up in Sacramento, according to a report released Monday.
From 2002 to 2015, a total of 705 men, women and children have died homeless, according to the Sacramento County 2016 Homeless Deaths report. The report notes that the number equates to one person every seven days for the past 14 years.
In 2002, 32 homeless people died, according to the report. Last year, the number had risen to 78 deaths, an increase of seven from the year before.
The Sacramento Regional Coalition to End Homelessness prepared the homeless-deaths report based on coroner's records from June 2002 through June 2015. The report was released in partnership with Sacramento County Supervisor Don Nottoli.
“Sadly, the mortality rate for homeless people is four times the rate of the Sacramento general population,” Nottoli said.
The report, which is issued annually, noted that the suicide rate among the homeless is 16 times greater – and the homicide rate 31 times greater – than it is among the general population.
“It is unacceptable that in 2015, the average age of death for homeless women was 47 years and for homeless men 49 years old,” Nottoli said. “Homelessness cuts 25 years off a person’s life. We can and must do better.”
The report notes the manner and cause of death of the coroner cases for 78 document deaths of homeless during 2015. Bob Erlenbusch, executive director of the coalition to end homelessness, called attention to an increasing number of violent deaths in 2015, including from blunt force trauma, stabbings and gunshot.
“Given the level of violence, all the more reason we need to increase the number of year-around beds,” he said.
He also said funding should occur for both affordable housing and a proposed tent encampment known as Safe Ground. The report supports the Safe Ground concept for safe places for the homeless to erect their tents.
The report indicates that 27 percent of deaths were associated with alcohol or other substance abuse as an underlying cause. Report authors recommend significantly increasing availability to alcohol and drug treatment.
The coalition’s board of directors recommends expanding the sources of funding for the City-County Affordable Housing Trust Fund to increase affordable housing. Cuts to a housing voucher program, the dissolving of redevelopment agencies and gentrification of downtown has made lowering the number of homeless deaths more challenging, the report said.
The report also lists every name of a homeless person who died in 2015. The report’s release coincides with the annual Interfaith Homeless Memorial to be held at 7 p.m. Monday at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 2620 Capitol Ave. The names of those who died will be read at the memorial.
Why they died
Underlying cause of death for homeless people 2015
Substance abuse: 27 percent
Cardiovascular disease: 18 percent
Undetermined: 12 percent
Injury: 14 percent
Homicide: 6 percent
Suicide: 6 percent
Digestive system diseases: 5 percent
Hypothermia: 3 percent
Endocrine diseases: 3 percent
Drowning, cellulitis, diabetes, pneumonia, emphysema, mycoses: 1 percent each
