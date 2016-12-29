UP: Fuel spill at Roseville train yard into creek came from locomotive

The release of diesel fuel into a Roseville creek came from a locomotive parked in Union Pacific’s railyard.
Union Pacific Railroad officials said that about noon Tuesday they learned of the diesel fuel spill from railroad company property into Dry Creek next to UP’s J.R. Davis Yard. About 98 percent of Northern California’s UP rail traffic moves through the 915-acre yard northeast of Sacramento.
On Thursday, a news release from UP said that response officials confirmed that the diesel fuel release originated from a locomotive parked in the J.R. Davis Yard.
The spilled diesel fuel has been contained and crews worked through the night cleaning up the discharge, UP said. On Thursday, crews were to continue cleaning up the spilled fuel and conduct water sampling.
Equipment being used during the clean up includes containment booms to stop spread of the fuel and absorption booms and pads to soak up the spill. In addition, vacuum trucks and sampling equipment will be on site.
The exact cause of the diesel fuel release remains under investigation, according to a UP news release.
When the spill occurred, UP’s environmental team, the Roseville Fire Department and environmental contractors responded. Sacramento and Placer county health officials, the state Office of Emergency Services and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife also responded to the site.
County Environmental Health officials confirmed that the affected area is limited to Dry Creek and no drinking water sources have been affected, the railroad reported.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
