Birders fear for life of rare duck spotted in Humboldt County

0:48 Bicyclist killed in Elk Grove collision Pause

0:36 Heavy snow brings out smiles in Tahoe area

0:34 Mayor Darrell Steinberg vows action at homeless warming center

0:32 How the winds will pick up through Tuesday

2:13 Jailhouse interview with man who threw pie at Mayor Kevin Johnson

1:41 Mayor Steinberg calls rise in homeless deaths unacceptable

2:02 Fare check at downtown Sacramento light rail stop goes out of control

1:07 Gun rights activists say they'll defy new state laws signed Friday by Gov. Brown

1:45 81 homeless people remembered at 3rd Annual Interfaith Memorial